Male suspect arrested for allegations of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

CEDAR CITY – A Parowan man is facing charges for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor after he allegedly admitted to grabbing the 17-year-old victim on multiple occasions.

Christopher Doubek was originally arrested Tuesday for three counts sexual battery, all class A misdemeanors, and one count of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. However, the Iron County Attorney’s Office later changed the charges to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 17-year-old, all class A misdemeanors.

“We felt these charges were more appropriate for this case,” Iron County Attorney Scott Garrett said.

Doubek bailed out Thursday on a $15,000 bond.

The female victim described five separate incidents for police where the 32-year-old had inappropriately grabbed her, according to charging documents filed in 5th District Court Wednesday. In three of those incidents, Doubek allegedly held on to the victim for over 30 seconds.

She continued by detailing to authorities a time where Doubek allegedly held her in her car and would not let her go and three more incidents where the suspect “forcibly” hugged or held her and then “forcibly” kissed her.

“She described as fearing what may happen to her,” Parowan Police Sgt. Mike Berg said.

The report also states that Doubek made sexual advances in which he was “trying to get her to go in his house to have sex with her.”

Doubek later reportedly admitted to the allegations and told police he was aware of the victim’s age.

“At one time he said if she would have been willing to have sex with him, he would have done it,” Berg said in his report.

During the police interview, Doubek acknowledged he has a pornography problem and that he “knows what he did was wrong,” according to court documents.

Doubek is scheduled for an initial appearance in the case for April 11.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

