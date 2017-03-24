Forest Service closes Cove Hollow Road for repairs

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Dixie National Forest has temporarily closed Cove Hollow Road in the Pine Valley Ranger District until repairs can be made.

Forest Service Road No. 30343 is located approximately 7 miles due south of Newcastle and 1 mile northwest of Pinto.

The closure was prompted by Dixie National Forest engineers noticing a failing structure at a stream crossing on the road. A temporary closure order was enacted to protect public safety.

The road is closed until repairs can be completed; work will start after the high-water phase of the snowpack runoff subsides.

Dixie National Forest is working with Washington County to complete needed repairs to the road.

While the closure order is in place, use or possession of any type of motor vehicle is prohibited on the road except for specified agencies such as the Forest Service, firefighting agencies and the like.

In its news release, Dixie National Forest thanked the public for its patience while repairs are made to this road, apologizing for any inconveniences this may cause.

The closure order is in effect until June 20 or when rescinded upon completion of the work. The forest hopes for a short repair time, it said in its news release.

Violators of the closure order may be prosecuted and subject to fines and/or imprisonment under federal law.

More information about the closure may be obtained at the Pine Valley Ranger District office at 345 E. Riverside Drive in St. George or by calling telephone 435-652-3100.

Information is also available at the Dixie National Forest Supervisor’s office at 1789 North Wedgewood Lane in Cedar City, or by calling that office at telephone 435-865-3700.

