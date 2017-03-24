Truck towing toy hauler rolls on I-15; creates miles-long traffic jam

Traffic is backed up for miles after a Chevrolet Silverado towing a trailer rolled on Interstate 15, Iron County, Utah, March 24, 2017 | Reader-submitted photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man driving a pickup truck reportedly lost control of a trailer he was towing on Interstate 15, causing the truck to roll and resulting in severely slowed traffic Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol was dispatched to the scene of the rollover involving a Chevrolet Silverado at approximately 2:57 p.m. near milepost 63 on southbound Interstate 15.

“We have a witness that says the pickup truck with a toy hauler was doing about 80, went to go around another vehicle and lost control of his trailer, and that caused him to roll his truck,” Utah Highway Patrol Adam Gibbs said.

Also in the truck with the driver at the time of the rollover were his wife and children.

Although no injuries were reported at the scene, the entire family was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance service to the hospital out of precaution.

“The truck rolled completely and flipped to its side,” Gibbs said.

The Chevy and its rolled trailer ended up blocking the roadway, causing a severe slowdown and backup of traffic.

“The traffic was backed up clear to the Summit exit,” Gibbs said.

One lane of traffic remained open through which the bottlenecked traffic slowly moved.

By 4:15 p.m., the other lane was opened, but traffic was still slow-going due to miles of backed up vehicles.

The truck and trailer were badly damaged and had to be towed away.

Any citation is pending until the driver receives treatment and further investigation is conducted, Gibbs said.

Deputies from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist; Enoch City Police arrived to help conduct traffic and Cedar City Fire helped with cleanup.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.