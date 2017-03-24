Teen driver rear-ends SUV on River Road

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a collision on River Road, St. George, Utah, March 23, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A teen driver was cited for following too closely after she rear-ended an SUV Thursday evening, police said.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., St. George Police Department was dispatched to the scene of the collision involving a 17-year-old girl driving a Volkswagen Jetta and a man in his early 40s driving a Jeep Liberty on the inside lane of southbound River Road just before it intersects with Riverside Drive.

“The investigation shows that the silver Jeep Liberty was coming to a stop at the stop light behind other traffic, and the white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling behind them and did not stop – was following too closely and crashed into the rear end of the Jeep,” St. George Police Lt. Johnny Heppler said.

The driver of the Jeep complained of minor injuries and was examined by responding medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance.

Neither driver was transported to the hospital.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision.

The teen received a citation for following too closely, Heppler said.

The vehicles each sustained minor damage but were still operable and driven away.

The incident left only one lane of southbound traffic open but caused minimal overall interruption.

“We moved those two vehicles out of the road as quickly as we could to restore traffic flow,” Heppler said, adding that the scene was cleared within approximately 30 minutes.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

