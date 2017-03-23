4 women charged in massage parlor investigation resolve cases

Photo by BrianAJackson / iStock ? Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Four cases that spun out of a two-day massage parlor sting in January were resolved in court Thursday.

Shanmei Olmstead, 47, of Oakhurst, California, Li Ying, 49, and Yuhua Liu, 47, both of San Gabriel, California, and Li Ying, 47, who is listed as having an address in St. George, each entered guilty pleas to class A misdemeanors for working as unlicensed massage therapists.

Yuxoang Wang, 58, had faced a sexual solicitation charge that was dismissed by the court.

Read more: Law enforcement converges on 4 St. George massage parlors

The women were not present in the courtroom of 5th District Judge John Walton Thursday as their pleas were entered by Aric Cramer, their attorney.

The pleas are being held in abeyance for 24 months after which time the women can ask the court to dismiss the charges provided they have upheld the conditions of the plea in abeyance agreement during that time.

However, Cramer said his clients can have their cases reviewed in a year for a possible early dismissal.

The women were each ordered to pay a $750 fine as well.

As part of a multiagency operation and investigation into prostitution, sexual solicitation and Utah business license violations, search warrants were served at Japan Massage, Golden Coast Massage and Massage Therapy, each located in St. George, along with Dixie Massage, located in both St. George and Washington City.

Police executed the search warrants at the massage parlors Jan. 10 and 11 and arrested the four women, along with Feng Fang Li, 46, Dong Ju Jin, 47, and Geman Li, 35, each listed at addresses in St. George.

Jin pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for working as unlicensed massage therapist in February while Feng Fang Li, who faced the same charge and was also accused of sexual solicitation, had her charges dismissed by the court.

Jin and Feng Fang Li had been employed at Dixie Massage and were taken into custody by police following the execution of the search warrant there Jan 10. According to police records, prior to the warrant search, an undercover St. George Police officer had gone to Dixie Massage where Feng Fang Li had offered to perform sexual acts in exchange for money. They also told police they did not have massage therapist licenses.

Geman Li was also taken into custody and charged for being unlicensed. According to court records, she has not appeared for two court hearings, resulting in a warrant being issued by the judge.

Read more: Police arrest St. George businessman in connection with massage parlor sting

Continued investigation led to the arrest of Dixie Massage owner Brett Labrum, 48, of Washington City. According to court papers he was a client of the business before eventually buying it in September 2016. While being interviewed by police, Labrum admitted knowing that the four women employed at Dixie Massage were unlicensed.

Labrum was subsequently charged with 16 criminal counts, including misdemeanors for employing unlicensed massage therapists, lewdness, sexual solicitation and a felony count of forcible sex abuse. After his arrest, Labrum was released from jail on bail and disputes the allegations levied against him.

He is scheduled to appear in court April 10.

Of the other massage parlors, Olmstead and Liu had been at Japan Massage, along with a third woman named “Vicki” who an undercover police officer had encountered prior to the warrant searches. Vicki was not present during the search and has yet to be located by police.

Ying and Wang were taken into custody at Golden Coast Massage while Jumei Qin, 47, of St. George, was encountered by police at Massage Therapy.

Qin is also charged with misdemeanor offenses for being unlicensed and sexual solicitation, and is scheduled to appear in court April 6.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.