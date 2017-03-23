Utah man killed in London attack, wife seriously injured

A Utah man was killed and his wife seriously injured in a terrorist attack in London on March 22, 2017, photo location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Clint Payne, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Utah man has died from the injuries he sustained during Wednesday’s terror attack in London. His wife remains in the hospital.

Kurt Cochran is believed to have been killed while walking on Westminster Bridge when an attacker drove into pedestrians on the pavement. His wife Melissa Cochran, who was reportedly seriously injured, is still in the hospital.

Kurt and Melissa Cochran, of Bountiful, were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in London during the attack, according to a statement issued by the couple’s family.

The two had been visiting Melissa Cochran’s parents who are serving as temple missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London. The couple was scheduled to return to the United States on the day after the attack.

Three civilians were killed when a man mowed down pedestrians on the bridge and about 40 others were injured, according to the Associated Press. A police officer and the attacker were also killed.

5 dead, 40 injured in car rampage, knife attack in London

The Islamic State claimed credit for the attack Thursday morning, the Associated Press reported.

The following statement was released by Clint Payne, Melissa Cochran’s brother, through the LDS church.

“Our family is heartbroken to learn of the death of our brother- and son-in-law, Kurt W. Cochran, who was a victim of Wednesday’s terrorist attack in London. Kurt was a good man and a loving husband to our sister and daughter, Melissa. They were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, and were scheduled to return to the United States on Thursday. Melissa also received serious injuries in the attack, and is being cared for in the hospital. We express our gratitude to the emergency and medical personnel who have cared for them and ask for your prayers on behalf of Melissa and our family. Kurt will be greatly missed, and we ask for privacy as our family mourns and as Melissa recovers from her injuries.

Upon news of Kurt Cochran’s death, Sen. Orrin Hatch issued the following statement:

I was devastated to hear that two Utahns, Kurt and Melissa Cochran, were victims in yesterday’s London attacks. While Melissa is recovering, I was heartbroken to hear that Kurt has since passed away from his injuries. My office has reached out to the Cochran family to offer support. Elaine and I offer our most sincere condolences to the Cochrans and stand ready to help them in any way we can. Our prayers are with the victims, their family, friends, and loved ones.

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, also responded and released the following statement:

I am distraught and heartbroken to learn of the passing of Utah’s Kurt Cochran and the serious injures sustained by his wife Melissa in yesterday’s London terrorist attack. I’m offering my sincerest prayers to Kurt, his family and particularly for the speedy recovery of Melissa. This is unfortunately another reminder that across the world, we are facing huge challenges. We are in the midst of a generational fight against global terrorism. But we must keep our heads high. We cannot let the world’s evils destroy our values and take our freedoms.

