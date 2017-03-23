TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Written by Hollie Reina
March 23, 2017

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

Weekend events | March 24-26

  • Friday, 10 a.m. | Mini Indy | Admission: Free | Location: Ridge Top Complex, 620 S. Airport Road, St. George
  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. | Family Fun Fishing Day | Admission: $5 | Location: Granpa’s Pond, 503 N. 3700 West, Hurricane

  • Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Dog Wash-a-thon | Admission: $20 | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George
  • Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070

  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Friday, 6-9 p.m. |  | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
  • Friday, 8 p.m. | Divided Heaven | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Beans and Wheels | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Eric Arndt | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Kelly Sheehan | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. | Hylian | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lisa Mac  | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

