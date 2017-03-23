TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

Click play above

Weekend events | March 24-26

Art

Education/enlightenment

Friday, 10 a.m. | Active Aging Lecture: Memory Strategies | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George

Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. | Southern Utah University Founders Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Campus, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City

Saturday, 10 a.m. | Paleontologists at Work | Admission: $4 | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Dog Wash-a-thon | Admission: $20 | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George

Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070

Music

Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Friday, 6-9 p.m. | | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara

Friday, 8 p.m. | Divided Heaven | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Beans and Wheels | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Eric Arndt | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Kelly Sheehan | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head

Saturday, 8 p.m. | Hylian | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George

Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

Friday, 9:30 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy featuring Nick Armstrong | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.