TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | March 24-26
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Dixie Water Color Society Spring Show | Admission: Free | Location: Gallery 35, 35 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art Exhibition: Jack Seibold | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m. | Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show and Sale | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Sears Gallery, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
- Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Family Activities | Admission: TBD | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City | Telephone: 435-586-5432
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Active Aging Lecture: Memory Strategies | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
- Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. | Southern Utah University Founders Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Campus, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Paleontologists at Work | Admission: $4 | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds
Entertainment
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Murder for Two” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” | Admission: Adults, $7; children, $5 | Location: Aladdin Theater, 27 N. Main St., Parowan
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Over the River and Through the Woods” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | “The Colors of Ireland” | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Dancing With Your Community Stars | Admission: $15 | Location: 1385 Lava Flow Drive, St. George
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Laugh Away the Cancer with Improv Dixie | Admission: One show, $10 donation; two shows, $15 (or more) donation | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Mick Adams and The Stones | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Mini Indy | Admission: Free | Location: Ridge Top Complex, 620 S. Airport Road, St. George
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Family Fun Fishing Day | Admission: $5 | Location: Granpa’s Pond, 503 N. 3700 West, Hurricane
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Dog Wash-a-thon | Admission: $20 | Location: Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, 85 N. 100 East, St. George
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Divided Heaven | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Beans and Wheels | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Eric Arndt | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Kelly Sheehan | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Hylian | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy featuring Nick Armstrong | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City
Outdoor/active
- Friday-Saturday, all day | Great White Weekend | Admission: Varies | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Pump Track Demo Day and Skate Park Design | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Recreation, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Hurricane Mountain Bike Festival | Admission: $50-$75 | Location: Over The Edge, 76 E. 100 South, Hurricane
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Red Rock Rampage | Admission: $10-$60; spectators free | Location: Green Valley Raceway Trail (behind Green Valley Spa)
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Triple Crown Series: Big Air Finale | Admission: $10 | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
