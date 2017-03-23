2 weekends, 2 opportunities for family fishing fun

Father and daughter at annual "St. George Fishing Derby," St. George, Utah, Date not given | Photo courtesy the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Springtime provides a wonderful opportunity to get outside and enjoy life’s simple joys – like heading out to the pond to go fishing. There are two upcoming opportunities for families to enjoy a day of fishing at Southern Utah ponds: Saturday at Granpa’s Pond in Hurricane and April 1 at Tawa Ponds in St. George.

Event information is as follows:

Family Fun Fishing Day

“Family Fun Fishing Day” will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grandpa’s Pond, 503 N. 3700 West, Hurricane.

This event is brought to the public by Wal-Mart. Adult admission is $5. Children 12 years and under are free.

Activities include fishing, a dunk tank, food and prizes. All fishers must comply with rules set forth by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.

Contact Todd Walker at todd.walker@walmart.com for more information.

St. George Fishing Derby

The “St. George Fishing Derby” takes place April from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tawa Ponds, 2200 Snow Canyon Parkway, St. George.

The derby is a free event for children ages 12 and under. The object is to allow children the experience of fishing in a fun and learning environment.

Throughout the event, members of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be teaching fishing etiquette and giving out prizes.

Fishing poles and bait will be provided at no cost to children who do not have their own poles. Participants are encouraged to bring coolers for caught fish and a chair for seating.

This activity is open to children of all abilities.

More information including a list of frequently asked questions can be found online.

