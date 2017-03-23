MISSING: 14-year-old Sonja Harmon

Sonja Harmon of St. George was last seen March 15 about 6:50 p.m. in the area of 700 South and 400 East, St. George, Utah, March 23, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and presumed runaway juvenile.

Sonja Rebecca Harmon, 14, was last seen on March 15 at approximately 6:50 p.m. in the area of 700 South and 400 East, leaving in a gray 2008 Honda Civic, Utah license plate no. W969PP, St. George Police Public Information Officer Lona Trombley said in a statement released early Thursday.

Investigators believe the teen may be heading north to either the West Jordan or Salt Lake City area.

Sonja Rebecca Harmon is described as follows:

Height – 5 feet, 7 inches

Age – 14

Skin color – medium brown skin

Eyes – Brown

If you have seen Harmon or have any information on her disappearance or whereabouts, call the St. George Communications Center at 435-627-4300.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

