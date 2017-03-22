Winter weather advisory in effect until Thursday morning

Stock image | St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY – No spring for you!

The National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City has issued a winter weather advisory for snow effective Wednesday evening through 11 a.m. Thursday.

Affected areas

The Wasatch and western Uinta Mountains, the Wasatch Plateau and Book Cliffs, along with the central and southern mountains of Utah.

Snow levels and accumulation

Five to 10 inches above 8,000 feet with locally higher amounts possible in areas favored by northwest flow. Locations below 8,000 feet can expect 2 to 6 inches of accumulation.

Impacts

Winter driving conditions can be expected along all high elevation routes tonight through Thursday morning. Periods of slush are possible Thursday morning below 8,000 feet along area roads, including Parleys Summit, Daniels Summit and Sardine Summit, as well as the higher passes along Interstate 15.

Precautionary/Preparedness actions

A winter weather advisory for snow means that snow accumulations will make travel difficult. Be prepared for snow covered roads and use caution while driving in the snow.

Getting ready

Be aware of road conditions. UDOT recommends checking CommuterLink for road and weather conditions before leaving home.

Clear any frost and snow from the car’s lights and windows. Make an effort to see and be seen while driving.

Inspect the vehicle’s tires, fluids, wiper blades, lights and hoses. Preventative maintenance may save a car from breaking down and stranding drivers and passengers on the highway.

Allow for leeway in travel time. Expect to drive slowly in adverse weather conditions. High speeds can lead to skidding off the road and getting stuck in the snow.

Have emergency supplies in the car. A basic winter emergency kit may include items like a flashlight, batteries, snacks, water, gloves, boots and a first-aid kit.

When Driving

Take it slow. Drive well below posted speed limits and leave plenty of space between cars.

Approach intersections, off-ramps, bridges and shaded areas slowly. These areas are hot spots for black ice.

Slow down in cases of limited visibility and be alert.

Whether someone drives an elevated SUV or a ground-kissing Toyota Prius, again, UDOT says to take it slow. Just because a truck has 4-wheel drive doesn’t change how it handles on the road, especially when traction goes out the window. Mother Nature is no respecter of automotive diversity.

Keep the vehicle’s speed down. The faster the car goes, the longer it takes to stop. Be slow on the accelerator or risk having the car skid when the next stop sign appears.

Do not use the car’s cruise control while ice and snow still abound.

Additional information on winter driving can be found at the UDOT website, as well as UDOT’s Commuterlink for current road and weather conditions, or dial 511.

Weather watches, warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Salt Lake City can be found here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews