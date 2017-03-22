Prep softball: Warriors have 4-game win streak snapped

Snow Canyon vs. Beaver, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 22, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Dixie and Snow Canyon were the only two Region 9 teams in action Wednesday night. Below are summaries of each game:

Beaver 3, Snow Canyon 2

The Lady Beavers prevailed at Snow Canyon on Wednesday, 3-2. Both teams put up one run in the first inning. The game stayed at 1-1 until the last inning. In the top of the seventh, Beaver scored twice. This time, the Lady Warriors could not match the output plating only one run.

“We had runners on first and second with two out,” said Snow Canyon assistant coach Josh Gunn. “We hit the ball sharply to second base and she made a great play to end the game.”

It was a pitching duel as Snow Canyon only managed six hits and nine total baserunners the entire game. Beaver was not much better. Camryn Johnson and Payten Jensen combined to hold the Lady Beavers to seven hits and 11 total baserunners.

“They had the bases loaded in the top of the seventh with two out,” said Coach Gunn. “They hit a grounder sharply. It took a bad hop and then the spin on the ball caused a bobble. They ended up scoring two runs on the play. That is how close we were going into the bottom of the seventh still tied 1-1.”

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Lady Warriors. Snow Canyon falls to 6-4 and will play next Wednesday at Cedar to open up region play. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Manti 14, Dixie 1

The Lady Flyers got pummeled by the Lady Templars, who scored eight runs in the first two innings and then ended the game in the fourth with six more runs.

“We were playing kick ball for a bit,” said Dixie head coach Dave Demas. “We had 10 errors. We had five hits. Freshman Kylee Tiffany had a double and Tanner Western hit a home run in the top of the fourth for our only run.”

With region play around the corner, Dixie’s defense seemed to slip.

“We have got to tighten up our defense or it is going to be a long season,” said Demas. “A team cannot give up 11 unearned runs and expect to be competitive.”

The Lady Flyers fall to 2-6. Dixie still has a few tune-up games before region play. This Saturday, the Flyers will host Canyon View and Enterprise. The Falcons game will be 11 a.m. Then they will face the Lady Wolves at 4 p.m.

Prep baseball

Canyon View 16, Hurricane 15

It was a wild west shootout in windy Cedar City Wednesday as the Falcons outlasted the Tigers by bringing home four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

With the wind blowing out, Colton Gochis hit a three-run homer to tie the game at 15-15. Then, with two outs and the bases loaded, speedy Justin Hilliard was able to race home from third on a passed ball to end the game.

The loss overshadows another huge day hitting the ball for the Tigers, who scored 18 runs in a game against Springville last weekend. The big bats this time were Nick Horsley (two hits, six RBIs), Tobie Swenson (two hits, four RBIs), Noah Humphrey (two hits, two walks, three runs scored), Alec Flemetakis (two hits, two walks, four runs scored) and Rylee Kent (two hits, two runs scored).

Horsley doubled and hit a grand slam. His base-clearing homer came with two outs in the top of the fourth and helped Hurricane build a 9-3 lead.

The Falcons rallied and took a 12-9 lead after plating five in the fourth and four in the fifth. Cadyn Clark had a three-run double in the fourth and Joey Lambeth singled home two in the fifth.

Swenson hit a three-run homer in the sixth to help the Tigers take a 13-12 lead and Swenson and Horsley had RBIs in the seventh to make it 15-12 heading into the Falcons final at-bat.

Gochis, who had five RBIs in the game, was up third and he cleared the bases after teammates had singled and walked. CV then loaded the bases again on three straight walks before a wild pitch ended the game.

Hurricane, 4-6, next plays at Kanab Friday at 3:30 p.m. Canyon View, 4-4, also got three hits from Lambeth and four RBIs from Clark. The Falcons also play Friday afternoon, with a 4 p.m. start at home against Enterprise.

