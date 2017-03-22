News short: Power outage felt by nearly 4,400 customers

Written by Ric Wayman
March 22, 2017
ST. GEORGE — Power outages darkened several towns in Washington County Wednesday afternoon and evening, leaving 4,390 customers without power.

Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Dave Eskelsen said the towns of Leeds and Springdale along with the cities of LaVerkin and Apple Valley were affected.

The power went out just after 4:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and the last customers were brought back on line by 6:45 p.m. Eskelsen blamed the outage on a “transmission interruption.”

Zion National Park tweeted around 6 p.m. that “(a) power outage (is) reported,” and stated a resumption of power wasn’t expected until about 8 p.m.

