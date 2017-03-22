8-vehicle crash kills 2, injures 3, closes road

Two people were killed Tuesday in an eight-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. Highway 93 at milepost 27 near Kingman, Arizona, March 21, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two people were killed and three others were injured in an eight-vehicle crash Tuesday on U.S. 93 near the Arizona-Nevada border.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials reported that the crash occurred south of Hoover Dam at approximately 12:55 p.m. Tuesday along northbound U.S. 93 at milepost 27, north of Kingman, Arizona.

The crash forced closure of the highway from northwest Arizona to Las Vegas for at least four hours Tuesday afternoon as officials tended to the scene, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The highway is the main artery from Kingman to Hoover Dam and Las Vegas.

Public safety officials urged drivers to take alternative routes to Las Vegas, using state Route 68 to Laughlin, Nevada, and Nevada Route 163 and U.S. 95 north to Searchlight and Las Vegas.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

