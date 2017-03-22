After 34 years of being ‘dry,’ residents of this Utah town to vote on allowing alcohol sales

Utah saw record liquor sales of nearly $406 million in 2016, an increase of 7.8 percent over last year, place and time of photo unspedified | Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah’s remaining “dry” cities will ask its voters to decide whether to allow alcohol sales.

In a unanimous vote, the Blanding City Council last week approved putting a question on the November ballot to allow beer and wine sales within city limits.

It is the first time in 34 years the community in Utah’s Four Corners area (with a population of about 3,500) has addressed alcohol sales.

“I think you’re seeing a combination of things,” Blanding City Manager Jeremy Redd said in an interview Wednesday with FOX 13. “Number one, tourism is increasing all the time in Blanding. It’s getting more important for our local economy. Then, there’s a segment of the population that thinks maybe it’s not the role of government to decide whether or not people should be able to responsibly drink alcohol or not.”

Redd said community leaders have actually received complaints from foreign visitors.

