University’s surgical lab invites a peek inside operating room; open house

The Dixie State University surgical technology program will open its lab to the community on March 27 from 1-5 p.m. for a special open house.

ST. GEORGE — Hidden away behind operating room doors, surgical technologists perform critical functions that many wouldn’t know about. Dixie State University, however, is bringing the field of surgical technology to light in a special open house Monday for potential students and community members.

The university’s surgery lab, which is modeled after a real operating room, will open Monday from 1-5 p.m., in the Russell C. Taylor Health Science Building.

The open house will provide an opportunity for those interested in surgical technology to see and hear from professionals in the field as well as the program’s current students who will demonstrate hands-on skills required of professional surgical technologists.

“It’s a great opportunity to get a glimpse inside the operating room and meet the people behind the masks,” Dixie State Surgical Technology Department Chair Kathy Snyder said. “Attendees come to not only understand the importance of surgical technologists, but also see the functions of this career.”

Students in the school’s surgical technology program are taught to not only know the name and usage of the tools a surgeon will need, they are also required to know all the steps for every procedure and the anatomy involved so they can anticipate every move of the surgeon and make the surgery go as smoothly as possible.

“Even though patients are often unaware that we are there, surgical technologists are essential to the surgical team and are responsible for patient care, before, during and after surgery,” Snyder said. “There’s great satisfaction in knowing that although we may be unseen, we are a part of the team that makes a difference in patients’ lives.”

Attendees can choose their level of participation at the various stations where they will be taught simple skills, and both career information and academic advising will be available for those interested in the program.

The surgical technology program at Dixie State has an exceptional pass rate, the university’s news release states, with 100 percent of its graduates passing the national certifying examination on first attempt.

Event details

What: Dixie State University Surgical Lab – Open House.

When: Monday, March 27, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Russell C. Taylor Health Science Building, Dixie State campus, 225 S. University Ave., St George.

Resources: For more information on the Surgical Technology program, click here.

