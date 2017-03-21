Prep softball: PV, Cedar both drop home games

File photo by Kevin Luthy

ST. GEORGE – Two Region 9 teams were in action Tuesday. Both lost against talented visiting teams in their final tuneups before region play begins next week. Below are game summaries of the action:

Beaver 5, Pine View 2

Beaver scored four of its five runs in the first three innings. None of them were earned as the Lady Panthers committed four errors.

Pine View struggled at the plate and was only able to score 2 runs. The Lady Panthers had runners on second and third several times, but were unable to push the runs across. Beaver added a run in the seventh to make the final 5-2. Kylie Donovan recorded two hits in the game. Kyierra Grinnell took the loss in the circle.

Pine View falls to 5-4. The Panthers will begin Region 9 play on March 30, hosting the Lady Tigers of Hurricane. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m. Beaver improves to 7-1.

Enterprise 8, Cedar 5

The Lady Reds also fell in their final tuneup before region play begins, despite 5-4 heading into the seventh inning. The Wolves scored four in the top of the seventh and held CHS scoreless to take the win.

Dream Weaver had three base hits and scored twice. Pu’a Johnson had an RBI and Sage Oldroyd hit a three-run home run in the loss. Cedar’s Allie Meisner pitched from the circle and only gave up five hits.

With the loss, Cedar falls to 5-5. The Lady Reds will begin region action on March 29 when they host current region champion Snow Canyon. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m. Enterprise improves to 6-2.

This week’s Region 9 softball schedule:

WEDNESDAY

Dixie at Manti, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Snow Canyon, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Enterprise at Desert Hills, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Dixie at Enterprise, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Canyon View at Dixie, 11 a.m.

