Prep baseball: Hurricane gets pitching gem from Flemetakis

HURRICANE – Alec Flemetakis allowed just one hit and struck out 14 batters as the Hurricane Tigers defeated Kanab 3-0 Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Field.

Hurricane is not playing in a tournament this weekend, so coach Jon Homer scheduled a handful of non-region games, including a home-and-home set against the Cowboys, a 2A playoff team from last year.

The star of the day was Flemetakis, who was dealing heat with his fastball and keeping hitters off-balance with a sharp curve.

“When Alec was reaching back on his fastball, they couldn’t catch up with it,” Homer said. “He was really throwing the ball well. The only hit was a hard grounder down the first-base line that the first baseman got a glove on, but really had no play.”

Flemetakis issued a walk to start the game, then quickly picked off the base runner at first. He then proceeded to retire the next 13 Kanab batters in-a-row. Cowboy hitter Morgan Barton broke up the streak (and the no hitter) with that bleeding single to right. Flemetakis walked the next batter, Layne Anderson, and just like that, Kanab had the tying run at the plate with two outs in the fifth.

Due to pitch count concerns, Homer went to the mound to pull Flemetakis, but the senior hurler pled his case with the coach.

“He was at 65 pitches and with the new pitch-count rules, I was going to take him out so he could pitch some on Friday,” Homer said. “But he said he felt great and that he wanted to finish what he started and get the win.”

Flemetakis then blew away the Kanab hitters for five strikeouts in the final seven outs to get the W.

The Tigers got their pitcher the lead early by scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Nick Horsley scored on a passed ball after doubling to left-center and Logan Campbell had an RBI groundout to bring home Tobie Swenson with one out.

Hurricane added a third run in the fourth when Swenson singled home Rylee Kent with two outs. Kent had singled to start the inning.

“It definitely helps when you get your pitcher a lead early,” Homer said. “I thought Kanab’s pitcher (Kayden MacDonald) really pitched well. He’s a lefty with a bender and he frustrated us. My hat’s off to Kanab. They played well.”

MacDonald allowed six hits and just one of the three runs he gave up was earned.

For Hurricane, no one had more than one hit, though Swenson did score once and have an RBI. Kolby Heaton drew two walks.

The Tigers, 4-5, are scheduled to play at Canyon View Wednesday at 4 p.m., weather permitting. They’ll then head out to Kanab for a Friday afternoon game at Cowboys Field.

Here’s a look at the Region 9 baseball schedule for the rest of the week:

WEDNESDAY

Hurricane at Canyon View, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Timpanogas at Cedar, 4 p.m.; Enterprise at Pine View, 6 p.m.; Spanish Fork at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Hurricane at Kanab, 3:30 p.m.; Cedar at Wasatch, 4 p.m.; Dixie at Provo, 4 p.m.

Landmark Insurance Classic – Juan Diego at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

Pine View Kickoff Classic – Grantsville at Pine View, 3:30 p.m.; S. Summit at PV, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Classic – Las Vegas at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.; Salem Hills at SC, 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Dixie at Orem, 10 a.m.; Dixie vs. Viewmont (@ Orem), 12:30 p.m.

Landmark Insurance Classic – Desert Hills vs. tbd, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.

Pine View Kickoff Classic – South Summit at Pine View, 11:30 a.m.; PV vs. tbd, 7 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Classic – Herriman at Snow Canyon, 1 p.m.; SC vs. tbd, 8 p.m.

