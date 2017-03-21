Hazardous weather outlook calls for gusty winds, heavy showers in Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — Hazardous weather is forecast throughout the week in the western 2/3 of Utah and southwest Wyoming, with gusty winds expected Tuesday and heavy rainfall across portions of Southern Utah midweek.

The National Weather Service has issued its outlook forecasting the arrival of a cold front Tuesday night followed by a storm system bringing widespread showers Wednesday with the possibility of significant snowfall in the mountains.

Areas subject to the outlook include Cache Valley/Utah portion, northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, southern Wasatch Front, Great Salt Lake Desert and mountains, Wasatch mountain valleys, Wasatch mountains Interstate 80 north, Wasatch mountains south of I-80, western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Western Uinta Basin, Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Sanpete/Sevier valleys, west-central Utah, southwest Utah, Utah’s Dixie and Zion National Park, south-central Utah, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, central mountains, southern mountains and southwest Wyoming.

Day one – Tuesday night

Gusty southwest winds will bring another mild day to the region. The threat of showers increases Tuesday night with the arrival of a cold front.

Days two through seven – Wednesday through Monday

A storm system will affect the region Wednesday and Thursday. Showers will become more widespread midweek and may be locally heavy, especially across portions of Southern Utah and northwest Utah.

Snow levels fall from near 9,000 feet Wednesday morning to 7,000 feet by Thursday morning. Significant snowfall is possible in the mountains, with winter driving conditions on the mid- and high-elevation roadways.

Another cool and wet storm is expected for the upcoming weekend.

Spotter information statement

Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions according to standard operating procedures.

Prepare and take caution

Utah law requires vehicles to have either steel link or cable chains or snow tires when driving roads in winter conditions October through March.

Motorists should also stock vehicles with a number of items that can make the difference between death and survival in the event of getting stuck in the snow. See St. George News checklist, previously published, here: Stocking your vehicle for winter; what to do in case of emergency, checklist.

Read more: What to do if you’re stuck in snow, safety kit list

Download this printable PDF: Vehicle Preparation and Safety Precautions for Winter Weather – this is a project the whole family could participate in – make it a scavenger hunt with potentially lifesaving benefits.

Resources

