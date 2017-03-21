News short: Left-turn collision leaves car disabled

ST. GEORGE – Police say a collision Tuesday morning in St. George was caused by a driver failing to yield when making a left turn.

A silver 2006 Mazda passenger car driven by a 20-year-old man was making a left turn from Tuweap Drive onto Sunset Boulevard, St. George Police Department spokeswoman Lona Trombley said.

At the same time, a red 1998 Jeep Wrangler driven by an 18-year-old woman was westbound on Sunset in the No. 1 lane.

The Mazda driver told police a truck was turning right from Sunset onto Tuweap at the time and blocked his view.

“He thought it was clear and he went,” Trombley said, “not seeing the Jeep until the two vehicles collided.”

The driver of the Mazda was cited for failure to yield after a stop sign, St. George Police Officer Corey Carter said.

No one was injured in the accident, and airbags did not deploy in either vehicle. The Mazda sustained extensive damage.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

