News short: Left-turn collision leaves car disabled

Written by Julie Applegate
March 21, 2017

ST. GEORGE – Police say a collision Tuesday morning in St. George was caused by a driver failing to yield when making a left turn.

A crash at the intersection of Tuweap Drive and Sunset Boulevard Tuesday morning left one vehicle damaged, St. George, Utah, March 21, 2017 | Photo by Mike Cole, St. George News

A silver 2006 Mazda passenger car driven by a 20-year-old man was making a left turn from Tuweap Drive onto Sunset Boulevard, St. George Police Department spokeswoman Lona Trombley said.

At the same time, a red 1998 Jeep Wrangler driven by an 18-year-old woman was westbound on Sunset in the No. 1 lane.

The Mazda driver told police a truck was turning right from Sunset onto Tuweap at the time and blocked his view.

“He thought it was clear and he went,” Trombley said, “not seeing the Jeep until the two vehicles collided.”

The driver of the Mazda was cited for failure to yield after a stop sign, St. George Police Officer Corey Carter said.

No one was injured in the accident, and airbags did not deploy in either vehicle. The Mazda sustained extensive damage.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: japplegate@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

 

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Julie Applegate Julie Applegate is a long-time resident and fan of Southern Utah. She brings a strong background in news writing and editing to the St. George News team. Julie is excited to be back in the news business after spending several years in the software industry. Julie believes strongly in the role of responsible news media in society, especially at the local level. In her spare time, Julie can be found exploring Southern Utah on foot and by four wheel drive, or spending time with her family.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply