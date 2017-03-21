Community stars set to dance for Children’s Justice Center

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Children’s Justice Center is excited to host the “Dancing With Your Community Stars” fundraising event Saturday at 7 p.m at Snow Canyon High School, 1385 Lava Flow Drive in St. George.

Based on the popular reality television dance competition “Dancing With the Stars,” Saturday’s event will feature “stars” of the St. George area community dancing with an experienced partner or “professional” aiming to win the dancing trophy and raise funds for the justice center.

According a press release regarding the event:

The Children’s Justice Center is one of 20 homelike facilities across the state of Utah that serve children and families who are experiencing the crisis and chaos that comes with the disclosure of significant physical or sexual abuse and other crimes involving children such as domestic violence. The center is designed to help children feel safe and comfortable so they may begin to deal with the difficult and often frightening issues that surround abuse. Traditionally, investigation of child abuse required many interviews of the child victim by the police, social services, medical personnel, mental health professionals and attorneys. Each interview is now recorded so that these children rarely need to tell their story multiple times.

The first Dancing With Your Community Stars was held in 2015 and $15,000 was raised for the Children’s Justice Center. The event grew in 2016, raising over $20,000. This year organizers hope to make the event bigger and better than ever, event co-chair Donna Roberts said.

It is an event that past participants have loved being involved in.

“I think it’s an awesome event,” country singer Eric Dodge, said.

“What they do is invaluable,” he said of the Justice Center.

Dodge participated in the 2016 event, dancing a Viennese waltz. In addition to dancing for a great cause, Dodge said he was able to meet new people and form lifelong friendships.

Dodge will now pass the torch on to community stars like longtime St. George Chamber of Commerce member Susi Lafaele.

Lafaele was invited to participate in October 2016, she said.

“I couldn’t think of a better cause to be involved in,” Lafaele said. “The center is such an advocate for children who have been abused.”

This year’s community stars

Celece Seegmiller, owner of The Travel Connection.

Camilla Carden-Clawson, popular Zumba and Fitness Instructor/Summit Athletic Club.

Susi Lafaele, director of events, St George Area Chamber of Commerce.

Brett Boyce, Parade of Homes builder and partner of Split Rock Fine Homes.

Jared Dupree, CEO, St George Health & Wellness Magazine.

Thayne Houston, CEO of ERA Brokers Consolidated.

This year’s professionals

Neil Duncan, local professional ballroom dancer.

Christine France, representing Tuacahn High School Ballroom.

DonJuhl Pili with Red Rock Swing Group.

Geoff Hall, member of the Dixie State University Ballroom Team.

Kelby Morrison, current Dixie State University Miss Dixie, dancer with Westside Dance Studio.

Mindy Wright, Pine View High School dance instructor.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the Children’s Justice Center website, by calling the center at telephone 435-634-1134 or from one of the local community stars.

Those who are unable to attend but still wish to donate money can do so by purchasing votes for their favorite dancers. Votes are $1 a piece or six votes for $5. Early voting is open now and can also be done online or by calling the center at telephone 435-634-1134.

All ticket bearers will be entered in a drawing for a “Star” weekend package for two to see Julianne and Derek Hough’s “Move Beyond” tour in Las Vegas, including a two-night stay, two tickets to the Linq and luxury transportation to and from Las Vegas with Amore Transport.

Dancing With Your Community Stars starts at 7 p.m. but guests are encouraged to arrive as early as 6:15 p.m. to see the stars arrive on a red carpet, find a seat and enjoy pre-show entertainment provided by Red Rock Swing dancers.

Event details

What: Dancing With Your Community Stars.

When: Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m.; pre-show events start at 6:15 p.m.

Where: Snow Canyon High School, 1385 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.

Cost: $15

Purchase tickets: Online or by calling telephone 435-634-1134 or from one of the local Stars.

local Stars. Additional information: Seats are general admission so guests are encouraged to come early to find a seat.

