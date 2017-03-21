1 of 2 teens charged in shooting of 14-year-old girl gets court hearing

Deserae Turner, date and location not known | Photo courtesy of Fight for Deserae Turner Facebook page, St. George News

LOGAN — One of the teens charged with the attempted murder of a 14-year-old Cache County girl was in juvenile court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Deserae Turner was found lying in a Smithfield canal, barely alive, shot in the back of the head last month. She remains in the hospital fighting for her life.

During the hearing, 11 witnesses took the stand, but the most compelling thing to happen in the court room was when they showed a video of Deserae Turner being interviewed from her hospital bed by a police detective back on March 10.

She asked the detective who shot her, and when the detective said it was her own friends, she was in disbelief.

