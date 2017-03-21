Dixie 4 Wheel Drive celebrates new facility with free food, family fun, trail rides

Dixie 4 Wheel Drive, 73 N. 900 East in St. George, is hosting three days of free food and family fun beginning Wednesday with a St. George Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon and tour of their new facility, March 22, 2017 | Photo composite, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Dixie 4 Wheel Drive invites the public to come celebrate the grand opening of its new 12,000 square foot facility this week with free food, festivities, trail rides and a dazzling display of four wheel drive vehicles to look over.

Grand opening festivities begin Wednesday as Dixie 4 Wheel Drive hosts the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce ‘Meet the Chamber” luncheon and social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dixie 4 Wheel Drive, located at 73 N. 900 East in St. George, is a full service off-road superstore servicing Jeeps, SUVs, trucks, buggies and side by sides.

Trail rides are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Sand Mountain OHV Area. Friday trails include West Rim, Milt’s Mile – named for Dixie 4 Wheel Drive owner and founder Milt Thompson – and the Maze. On Saturday, participants can choose from Plan B, Milt’s Mile and John’s Trail.

Saturday activities at Dixie 4 Wheel Drive will include facility tours, a taco bar, a crazy cart course, a giant slide, an RC car course and a live radio broadcast. All events are free to the public.

Located on the same property purchased by the Thompson family in 1948, the spacious and modern new state-of-the art shop and showroom replaces a much smaller building formerly used by the family as a tile manufacturing facility.

With the addition of three new business partners in 2015, Dixie 4 Wheel Drive is currently owned by Milt Thompson, Sharlett Thompson, Bryce Thompson, Albert Wada and Christine Wada. Dixie 4 Wheel Drive is managed and operated by Tara Thompson.

Armed with a hard work ethic and an entrepreneurial heritage, the Thompson family and the Wada family have built Dixie 4 Wheel Drive into a nationally renowned off-road store, modification, and repair facility.

In 2016 and 2017 Dixie 4 Wheel Drive was selected for the Best of St. George Award in the auto repair category by the St. George Award Program. Their attention to detail, craftsmanship, and overall customer satisfaction is unparalleled in the industry.

Event details

What: Dixie 4 Wheel Drive grand opening celebration.

When: Wednesday, Chamber of Commerce Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, tours, food, radio broadcast and fun for all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Dixie 4 Wheel Drive, 73 N. 900 East in St. George.

For more information, visit Dixie 4 Wheel Drive online or call 435-673-2546.

For information about trail rides, contact Brandon by phone at 435-673-2546 or by email at Brandon@dixie4wheeldrive.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews