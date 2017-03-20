Kathryn Engebretsen

March 9, 1957 — March 14, 2017

Kathryn Lee Jaquish Engebretsen, 60, passed away from choroidal metastatic melanoma on March 14, 2017, while at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 9, 1957, to Michael and Merna (Swayne) Jaquish in Cookeville, Tennessee. She married the love of her life, Harold William Engebretsen, on Aug. 18, 1978, at the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Manti, Utah.

Kathy was raised in Tullahoma, Tennessee. After high school graduation, she attended nearby Motlow State Community College, earning her Associate of Arts Degree. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Many years later, after raising her five children, Kathy earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Dixie State College in St. George, Utah. She taught several years as a substitute teacher in the Washington County School District, as a full-time teacher at Heritage Elementary, and also as an adjunct Biology instructor at Dixie State University. During the sixteen years that Harold and Kathy lived in Salina, Kansas, Kathy taught piano lessons and served in the officer positions in the local piano teacher’s guild.

Harold and Kathy moved to St. George, Utah, in 1996. While Harold worked as a consultant in the food industry, Kathy ran the Kara Chocolates business that they purchased.

All of her life, Kathy loved to travel. She traveled to most of the fifty states, Canada, China, and various countries in Europe, including most recently Ireland, with her son, Sam. Kathy also enjoyed adventures, like riding in a hot air balloon, rappelling, canoeing and white water rafting. She liked taking martial arts with her family in Kansas, where she earned a black-white belt level. Her latest adventure has been writing. She wrote her first novel, The Making of a Galvanized Yankee, which was published in 2014. She continued writing on several different projects since then.

Kathy also loved history and particularly researching on her family history. She enjoyed sharing information about their ancestors with her husband and children.

Kathy is survived by her parents, Michael and Merna Jaquish of Athens, Tennessee; her brother, Mike (Sara) Jaquish; husband, Harold Wm. Engebretsen of St. George, and their five children: Amy (Larry) Mockridge of Henderson, Nevada; Kristen Engebretsen of Takoma Park, Maryland; Michael Engebretsen and his fiancée Michelle Young of Portland, Oregon; Samuel (Linda) Engebretsen of Washington, Utah; and Charles “C.J.” Engebretsen of St. George, Utah. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Mercedes, Chandler, and Katelynn Blad; Sofia Ayala; Ethan, Logan, and Xander Mockridge; and Lily Engebretsen. Kathy was preceded in death by her grandparents: Allen and Ruth Swayne of Etowah, Tennessee; Charlie and Leona Jaquish of Athens, Tennessee; and an uncle, Joe Jaquish of Athens, Tennessee.

Funeral services

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 25, 12 p.m. at the LDS chapel located at 1222 E. Brigham Rd , St. George, Utah.



There will be a viewing from 10-11:30 a.m.

Luncheon to follow the services.

Kathy will be buried in a family plot in Athens, Tennessee, on Tuesday, March 28. A visitation will be held at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, 205 N. Jackson St, Athens, Tennessee, 37303, from 5-7 p.m.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 29, at the Cedar Grove Cemetery on South Hill Street in Athens at 11 a.m., and a luncheon following the service for family members back at the Mars Hill Presbyterian Church.

Donations in her memory can be made to the LDS Perpetual Education Fund: give.lds.org/pef

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.