Driver speeding at over 100 mph slams into I-15 barrier

ST. GEORGE — A woman was sent to jail Monday night after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a concrete barrier at a high rate of speed Monday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol was dispatched to the scene of the single-car crash involving a silver Toyota Camry near milepost 22 on southbound Interstate 15 at approximately 6:28 p.m.

“My witnesses told us this gal was coming over the black ridge doing over 100 miles per hour,” Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jesse Williams said.

As the driver rounded a corner in the road, she hit the concrete barrier on the outside shoulder. She then overcorrected, Williams said, spinning through both lanes of traffic before slamming into the cable barrier in the median and coming to rest in a ditch.

Several witnesses stopped at the scene to check on the woman and give police statements.

“When the witnesses got here, they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from her (the driver),” Williams said.

The woman was examined for injuries then cleared by medical personnel from Hurricane Valley Fire District.

“Ultimately,” Williams said, “she was okay, and she was arrested for DUI.”

Out of precaution, Williams said the driver, a woman in her mid-30s, would receive another medical evaluation before being booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane.

Despite the woman’s reportedly reckless driving behavior, no other cars were involved.

Any charges or citations were still pending as of the time this report was taken.

The Toyota was damaged to the point of being inoperable and was impounded by the state.

Traffic was slowed slightly to accommodate responding emergency vehicles that were parked in the inside lane.

Deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

