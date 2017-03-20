Construction worker falls from ‘very serious’ height

IVINS — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling from a construction site while on the job Monday afternoon.

Santa Clara-Ivins Police responded to the incident at the construction site of the Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine at 200 E. Center Street at approximately 3:06 p.m.

See video in the media player top of this report.

“We had a construction worker that was working on a job site that fell from a very serious height, a substantial height,” Santa Clara Ivins Police Public Information Officer Chad Holt said.

The man was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition by an ambulance from Ivins City Fire and Rescue.

“We’re not fully aware of the extent of his injuries at this time,” Holt said.

Police have yet to release information pertaining to the man’s identity, but he was confirmed to be a construction employee.

Santa Clara-Ivins Police are conducting a preliminary investigation, Holt said, and other agencies will be contacted to investigate further.

Though asked for comment on the incident, a representative from the construction company was unable to provide any information.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.