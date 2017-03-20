Ready, set, go-kart; ‘Mini Indy’ races into town

In this March 2015 file photo, racers take off at the 15th annual SkyWest "Mini Indy" charity race held at the Ridge Top Complex, St. George, Utah, March 20, 2015 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Bringing together businesses from around the world and raising money for local charities, the annual SkyWest “Mini Indy” races into St. George Friday. Over the past 17 years, the event has raised more than $1 million to support countless families and individuals in Southern Utah via the United Way Dixie.

“Mini Indy is part of what SkyWest does to give back to our hometown,” SkyWest Airlines COO Mike Thompson, said. “What started with just a few go-karts 17 years ago has become a huge event bringing in teams locally and from around the world to raise money for a good cause.”

“We’re looking forward to once again being back on the race track and welcoming these business and teams to St. George next week.”

The checkered flag will fly at the “Ridgetop Raceway,” 620 S. Airport Road in St. George, at 10 a.m. Teams will push their go-karts to the limit through a tricky race track in pursuit of the Mini Indy Grand Champion trophy. The event’s fierce competition takes place in a series of heats throughout the day.

Viewing areas for the public will be available. Learn more about SkyWest’s Mini Indy, and check out photos and race highlights from past events at the event website.

Event details