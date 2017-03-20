Free concert; guest clarinetist set to perform

Jessica Lindsey, who will be performing at SUU Thursday. Undated | Photos courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Guest clarinetist, Jessica Lindsey, will perform with the accompaniment of Christian Bohnenstengel on the piano during a free concert at Southern Utah University Thursday evening.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Thorley Recital Hall of the Music Building on SUU’s campus. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.

“I love coming to work with students and faculty at SUU,” Lindsey said. “My long time performance partner, Dr. Christian Bohnenstengel, is a delightful host and we have been working on this music by women composers for some time now. I am excited to share more of it with the SUU community. The students here work very diligently and are very open to my ideas and suggestions.”

During the performance, the audience will hear “Lullaby for Bass Clarinet and Piano” composed by Sheila Silver, “Solitude for Clarinet and Piano” composed by Lauren Bernofsky, and “Sonata for Clarinet and Piano” composed by Marga Richter.

“We met and coached with Sheila Silver and Marga Richter last spring,” Bohnenstengel said. “We performed a recital at the University of North Carolina Charlotte called Set No Limits – Music of Women Composers. The Sonata and Solitude will be included on our CD, Set No Limits, that will be published by Albany Records.”

Lindsey is assistant professor of clarinet at the University of North Carolina Charlotte and has taught clarinet, saxophone, and music-related courses as visiting music faculty at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and as an adjunct instructor at Doane College, Concordia University, Nebraska Wesleyan University and Southeast Community College.

Active in her local music communities, Lindsey has performed with the Charlotte Symphony, Fairbanks Symphony, Opera Fairbanks, ProMusica Colorado, the Lincoln Symphony, the Omaha Symphony, the Nebraska Chamber Orchestra and the New Music Agency.

Event details

What: Clarinet concert featuring Jessica Lindsey.

When: Thursday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Thorley Recital Hall, 351 W. University Boulevard, Cedar City.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

More info: www.suu.edu/pva/music.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews