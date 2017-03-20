Concert: Colors of Ireland and a bit of bluegrass

Odan Celtic Music Band, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Rusty Salmon, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A night of traditional Celtic and bluegrass beckons the public to the Electric Theater Saturday for a free concert offered by two musical groups.

Odan Celtic Music Band will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. bringing an hour of what it calls “the colors of Ireland.” Using instruments such as bagpipes, fiddle, harps, flute and even a tin whistle, the band plays music from Ireland, Scotland and other Celtic influences. Starting off with a traditional bagpipe music, the band will then branch out into jigs, reels and songs such as “The Black Velvet Band” and “Her Mantle so Green.”

Nicklepeak Bluegrass Band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. bringing some of the top bluegrass tunes of all time, including “Man of Constant Sorrow” and “Orange Blossom Special,” promising to have the audience’s toes tapping to its music.

Event details

What: Odan Celtic Music Band and Nicklepeak Bluegrass Band in concert.

When: Saturday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

Where: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Cost: Free

