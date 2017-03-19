Yoga center to host Crown of Eternity concert, workshop

L-R: Gallina and Mike Tamburo of Crown of Eternity. The musical duo will be in concert at Sage Hills Self-Elevation Station in Cedar City Friday and lead a workshop there Saturday, March 24-25, 2017. | Publicity photo courtesy of Sage Hills Self-Elevation Station, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Yoga center Sage Hills Self-Elevation Center will be hosting Crown of Eternity, the musical duo of Mike and Gallina Tamburo, with therapeutic vibrations of the gong, incorporating ancient wisdom and infusing it with creativity, playfulness and joy Friday followed by a workshop Saturday.

Both events will be held at the center, 6232 W. Sage Hills Drive, Cedar City.

The Tamburos have released five CDs together and also operate the Sounds Eternal music label. Their music features cosmic chants, gongs, oblongs, bells, sound plates, triangles and Himalayan singing bowls. Over 60 vibrational instruments will be utilized during the concert.

Saturday, the Tamburos will lead a meditation, chanting and listening workshop.

“Learn to listen to the sounds of your heart and your soul,” Sage Hills’ news release offers. “Explore the infinite moment as you attune to your inner sounds and the deepest levels of silence.”

Advance registration is strongly advised. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat, blanket or cushion for floor relaxation. Space is limited for both these events.

Event details

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of the event | $45 in advance for concert plus workshop

When: Friday, March 24, 7 p.m.

What: Crown of Eternity concert.

What: Meditation, chanting, and listening workshop with Crown of Eternity.

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 day of the event | $45 in advance for concert plus workshop

When: Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.

Where: Sage Hills Healing Center, 6232 W. Sage Hills Drive, Cedar City.

Book tickets in advance: Sage Hills Crown of Eternity event webpage.

More info: Sage Hills Healing Center online.

