SUU hosts historic guitar concert by Dr. James Buckland

image of Dr. Buckland courtesy of Southern Utah University

CEDAR CITY — The department of music at Southern Utah University is hosting a special guest Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Dr. James Buckland will perform a historic guitar concert, reaching into the past for his concert pieces and performing on historically accurate instruments from the 19th century.

Buckland is Adjunct Professor of Music at Presbyterian College. He received his training at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Canada, the University of Toronto, the University of Akron and the University of South Carolina. Buckland also graduated with honors from the Guitar Institute of Technology jazz program in Hollywood, CA.

Buckland conducted post-doctoral research on nineteenth-century performance practice in cooperation with Paolo Pugliese, Claudio Maccari and the Accademia Internazionale della Musica in Milan. He is co-founder of “Ludlamshöhle,” a chamber ensemble dedicated to nineteenth-century music.

“I first met James Buckland while heading the guitar program at the University of Anchorage AK,” Dr. Roland Stearns, adjunct professor of guitar and lute at SUU, said. “Professor Buckland is the only person alive right now, whom I’ve heard of, who has the knowledge and talents both to make his own guitars based on historical surviving instruments and play them at such high levels in concert. Although the history is much more complex than a simple paragraph can describe, the guitar in 1800 A.D. was rather different than modern instruments.”

The performance will include pieces from Mauro Giuliani’s “Rossinaine,” Niccolo Paganini’s “Caprices” and Napoléon Coste’s “La Source Du Lyson.” Buckland performs on the terz guitar as well as the conventional concert guitar. His CD, “Sonatas and Fantasias for Guitar,” won critical acclaim from the Early Romantic Guitar website.

Event details

What: Historic guitar concert by Dr. James Buckland

When: Wednesday, March 22, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Thorley Recital Hall, 351 West University Boulevard, Cedar City

Cost: Free and open to the public

