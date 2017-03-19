Prep softball: Great day at local tourneys for Region 9

Dixie vs. Olympus, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 18, 2017, | Photo by Kevin Luthy, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Region 9 softball teams finished a flurry of games this weekend. On Saturday, every team that played got a win and collectively Region 9 teams finished 11-1. Below are game summaries of Saturday’s action:

Cedar 8, Payson 4

Cedar outlasted Payson on the Lions’ home field. Sage Oldroyd got the win from the circle. Allie Meisner and Dream Weaver both recorded multiple hits. Denim Henkel propelled the team to victory with a double and a home run.

The Lady Reds improve to 5-4. They will have one final tuneup before they begin region play. They will host Enterprise on Tuesday. Game time is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

Desert Hills 18, Highland 0

The Lady Thunder came out swinging in the early game Saturday. Morgynn Rosemeyer, Brianna St. Clair and Rilee Stookey led the team with three hits apiece. Katelyn Philips and Sophie Wilcos also recorded multiple hits. Stookey led the team with four RBIs, followed by Wilcox and Kylie Bowler with three apiece.

St Clair got the no-hit, shutout win, pitching the full three innings. She struck out two and allowed only one base runner with a walk.

Desert Hills 4, Lincoln County (Nev.) 2 (F/8)

Lincoln County took the Thunder to extra innings. The teams were tied 1-1 after seven innings. Desert Hills put up three runs in the top of the eighth, then held the Lady Lynx to just one in the bottom of the inning.

St. Clair got two of the Thunder’s five hits. She also got the win from the circle, giving up two runs on four hits. She struck out 20. She set a school record for striking out 19 in the first seven innings.

Desert Hills 9, Durango (NV) 2

Desert Hills advanced to the championship game from their pool to face Durango. The Thunder put up three runs quickly in the first inning. But then they hit a dry spell over the next three innings. But even so, when they came to bat in the fifth they still led 3-1. Desert Hills put up six runs over the last three innings.

St. Clair pitched and held the Lady Trailblazers to one run in both the third and sixth innings. She gave up four hits and struck out 10.

Offensively, Stookey went 4 for 5 at the plate and eight players recorded at least one hit. Wilcox and Megan Wiscombe both collected two RBIs.

“Just another great weekend for us,” said Desert Hills head coach Kacee McArthur. “We played some good games and really got some great experience as a team that will help us as we get into region play. We hope to continue building on these wins moving forward.”

Desert Hills moves to 12-0 on the year. The Thunder will play Enterprise before beginning region play. They will host Enterprise on Thursday. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Snow Canyon 19, Lincoln County (Nev.) 3

The Lady Warriors got an early mercy rule by scoring nine runs in the third inning. Five Lady Warriors recorded multiple hits, led by Preslee Gates’ three. Taylor Gunn, Camryn Johnson, Megan Rodgers and Abi Farrer all got two.

Payten Jensen pitched three innings, gave up three runs on three hits and struck out two in the win.

Snow Canyon 7, Boulder City (NV) 4

The Lady Warriors put up four runs in the seventh inning to extend their 3-2 lead beyond reach. It turned out beneficial as Boulder City scored two in the bottom of the inning.

Abi Deming led the team with two of the SC’s six hits. Johnson hit a three-run homer. Jensen got the win from the circle, pitching the complete game. She gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits and struck out 11.

Snow Canyon improves to 6-3. Their final game before region play will be against Beaver at home on Wednesday. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Pine View 14, Bonneville (Ida.) 2

In the early morning game, Pine View opened with the Lady Bees. The Panthers put up eight runs in the second and five more in the fourth to put the game out of reach and end it in five innings.

Kyierra Grinnell pitched the complete game, recording six strikeouts. Hanna James and Marquee Jennings both had two doubles. Sydnee McArthur and Kaitlin Roundy also had multiple hits. Each player recorded at least one hit.

Pine View 22, Altamont 3

The afternoon game saw the Lady Panthers continue their offensive barrage. They scored eight runs in the top of the first inning. Grinnell fueled the run with a three-run home run, her second dinger of the week.

Pine View scored 12 more in the second inning on seven hits and five walks. The game ended after three with the mercy rule. Grinnell pitched the first two innings and Sage Stoker closed the game. Abby Neilson went 3 for 3 with two doubles. Leachel Barlow also went 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Grinnell went 4 for 4 with six RBIs.

Pine View 11, Emery 4

Pine View advanced to the championship game in the evening and played Emery. The game started as a defensive battle with PVHS holding a slight 2-1 lead after four. The Lady Panthers opened it up in the fifth with five runs. They scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh to put the game out of reach. Barlow went 4 for 4. James and Neilson each had three hits. McArthur also recorded multiple hits.

Grinnell pitched the complete game, recording five strikeouts. For the day, the Panthers had only two errors for all three games.

Pine View moves to 5-3 on the season. The Panthers will host Beaver on Tuesday. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Dixie 7, Pleasant Grove 2

Dixie hit the ball well against the Lady Vikings. “We had eight hits but had trouble plating runs,” said Dixie head coach Dave Demas.

Dixie 10, Olympus 0

The Lady Flyers 10-runned Olympus. Joslyn Bundy pitched the shutout, allowing only three hits.

Arbor View (NV) 13, Dixie 3

In the final game of the day, Dixie had trouble containing the Lady Aggies.

“We hit the ball well,” said Demas. “Tanner Western had two doubles. Kenzie Worthington and Kylee Tiffany also had doubles. We lost by 10, but the score was not indicative how the game went.”

The Lady Flyers move to 3-4 on the season. They will travel to Manti on Wednesday for their next game.

