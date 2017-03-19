No Filter: Biking the Bearclaw Poppy Trail

FEATURE — “No Filter Show” co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford jump on their bikes for a ride on the popular Bearclaw Poppy trail in St. George.

Watch the video in the media player above.

“No Filter Show” Episode 132

Note: The co-hosts stand on the Green Valley Overlook top of Canyon View Drive, St. George, at the beginning of the video. The overlook is across from the northwest terminus of the Bearclaw Poppy trail system, noted in the Bureau of Land Management map below as The Gap Trailhead. The Bearclaw Poppy trail system runs from the Bear Claw Poppy, or Bearclaw Poppy, Trailhead at the end of Navajo Road in the Bloomington neighborhood of St. George around the bluffs up to Green Valley to the northwest. See also BLM brochure linked here.

