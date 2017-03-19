Mesquite Elks name city employee Citizen of the Year

Nick Montoya and family, Mesquite, Nevada, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Nick Montoya via the city of Mesquite, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Mesquite Elks Lodge No. 2811 has recently awarded Athletics and Leisure Services Director Nick Montoya as its Citizen of the Year.

“Nick is well deserving of this award,” Mesquite Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Bill Oskin said. “He is very active in the community and in helping our lodge. He supports our hoop and soccer shoot events and our Mesquite Night Out efforts. He was instrumental in helping start a Little League baseball program in Mesquite too. We are a better community because of his efforts.”

The Elks are not alone in their recognition of Montoya. Mesquite City Manager Andy Barton also acknowledged Montoya.

“I am not surprised by this recognition,” Barton said. “In my mind, this is a reflection of Nick’s commitment to the community and dedication to his job as Athletics and Leisure Services Director.”

Montoya started working for the city of Mesquite in 1996. Through the years, he has worked in a number of positions within the city. In 2016, he was made made the the Director of Athletics and Leisure Services.

Montoya and his wife, Stephanie, are the parents of a daughter and a son.

