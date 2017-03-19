Learn how paleontologists work in Southern Utah; Silver Reef Museum kicks off Smithsonian exhibition

Guests at the Silver Reef Museum learn about geology and paleontology, Leeds, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Silver Reef Museum, St. George News

LEEDS — The Silver Reef Museum in Leeds is hosting “Paleontologists At Work,” a lecture about the geological history of Southern Utah, Saturday at 10 a.m., kicking off a traveling exhibition of the Smithsonian Institution.

The lecture’s featured presenter is Dr. Jerry Harris, adviser to the St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site at Johnson Farm.

Cost to attend the lecture is $4. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling telephone 435-879-2254.

In addition to his position at the Dinosaur Discovery Site, Harris is director of paleontology and associate professor at Dixie State University. He has written numerous publications and books about geology and paleontology.

Harris will explore the rich geological and paleontological history and possible future of the Silver Reef and surrounding Washington County areas. He will draw from his knowledge of rocks and terrain in the region and discuss how a paleontologist works. Additionally, Harris will describe types of fossils hidden under underfoot and all around us.

Those attending the lecture are welcome to ask questions about paleontology, geology, fossils and the types of plants, animals and the natural events that created them.

This lecture is part of a kickoff for an upcoming Washington County tour of “The Way We Worked,” a traveling Smithsonian exhibition that examines the importance of work as it relates to individuals and the culture of the community in which they live.



The Way We Worked has been made possible in Utah by Utah Humanities and will hosted by the Silver Reef Museum. The exhibition, created by the U.S. National Archives, is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state humanities councils nationwide. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by Congress.



Event details

What: “Paleontologists At Work” public lecture.

When: Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.

Where: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.

Cost: $4.

Additional information: Advance reservations are required and can be made online or by calling 435-879-2254.

