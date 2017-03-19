Amateur sleuths wanted to solve ‘A Murder in the Woods’ mystery dinner

Composite stock images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University is calling all detective wannabes to “A Murder in the Woods” – that would be a murder mystery dinner presented by the school’s criminal justice program students.

Attendees are invited to the Stephen and Marcia Wade Alumni House, 684 E. 500 South, St. George, Mar. 31, from 6-9 p.m. where participants will have the opportunity to view a mock crime scene and work together in groups to solve a case.

The annual event raises funds for the university’s criminal justice and digital forensic students who plan to attend and present at conferences on both a local and national level.

“It provides a fun experience and a filling meal while raising money to help students have invaluable undergraduate experiences.” Criminal Justice Program Chair Lish Harris said. “We want our students to have the best opportunities while they are here.”

Tickets purchased in advance are $12 for general admission, $7 for students. Tickets purchased at the door are $15 for general admission, $10 for students. Purchase tickets in Room 103-C of Suite B at University Plaza, 1071 E. 100 South, St. George.

Hannah Gullo, a student in the Criminal Justice program, said that because of fundraisers like this one, she was able to travel with a team to New Orleans to present the Supplementary Education for Youth Program’s findings at the Western Society of Criminology Conference.

“It was a great experience, and it’s all thanks to the support of the community, coupled with the hard work and dedication of the criminal justice students, staff, and volunteers,” Gullo said.

The Criminal Justice program at Dixie State is unique in Utah as it is the only one of its kind to offer a four-year degree specializing in the emphases of criminology and digital forensics.

Event details

What: “A Murder in the Woods” mystery dinner to benefit DSU’s Criminal Justice program

When: Friday, March 31, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Stephen and Marcia Wade Alumni House, 684 E. 500 South, St. George

Cost: In advance, $12 general admission, $7 students. At the door, $15 general admission, $10 students. Tickets can be purchased in room 103-C of Suite B at University Plaza, located at 1071 East 100 South, St. George

