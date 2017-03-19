5 days left to register for world-class Red Rock Rampage

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Red Rock Rampage, one of the longest running mountain bike races in the area, is set for its 22nd edition Saturday with five days remaining to register in a variety of categories offering something for everyone.

The Red Rock Rampage, part of the Intermountain Cup Mountain Bike Racing Series, will take place at the Green Valley Raceway Trail located at the end of Canyon View Drive in St. George.

The event brings together novice and professional riders alike. Registration is done online and must be completed by March 23.

“St. George is known for having world-class mountain biking,” Red Rock Bicycle Marketing Director Joey Dye said.

“One of the reasons that the Red Rock Rampage has been able to endure so long is that it has an actual mountain biking course, meaning that it is a technical course using actual mountain bike trails and not just dirt roads, putting St. George on the map as a proving ground for skill and endurance.”

Part of the I-Cup X-Country Series that consists of seven races over the course of five months, Red Rock Rampage is known for its challenging mountain bike trails and eye-popping views.

Courses consist of a 7-mile expert loop with more than 1,000 feet in elevation gain, which appeals especially to pros eager to train for the upcoming season, and a 2-mile novice loop.

With plenty of different categories — ranging from kids to pros — Red Rock Rampage offers a bevy of thrilling options for mountain biking enthusiasts. The Rampage is expected to attract approximately 400 participants, with the fastest growing racing category being the youth.

“We have lot of kids racing with their parents, and parents who are getting into the sport because of their kids,” Dye said. “Mountain biking is a great activity to do as a family. This race had close to 30 different categories so there really is something for every rider.”

Approximately 80 percent of the participants are from outside the area, many of them longing for sunshine and the end to what may seem like an interminable winter elsewhere in the Intermountain West.

“Some say it’s cabin fever and some call it spring fever,” St. George Area Sports Commission Director Kevin Lewis said, “but whatever it is, a gulp of the Red Rock Rampage, a taste of the scenery and a breath of St. George air seems to be the perfect antidote.

“Whether you are a seasoned veteran or someone new to the sport, the venue here will ignite your desire to get out and get after it.”

Event details

