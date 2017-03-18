‘The Vagina Project’ returns with added topics for men

ST. GEORGE — In response to what it called an overwhelming request from students and community, Dixie State University is bringing back “The Vagina Project,” two nights of episodes

The project, now in its fourth year at Dixie State University, was inspired by the V-Day movement, a global activist movement to end violence against women and girls, and by “The Vagina Monologues.”

It is designed to provide a forum to raise awareness of women’s issues that affect both men and women in the community, the university’s news release said, and to challenge gender stereotypes.

New to the project this year is a presentation on masculinity and men’s issues especially as those intersect with women’s issues.

“We have had an overwhelmingly positive response to the project,” Dr. Dannelle Larsen-Rife, associate professor of psychology, said. “We will continue the project again this year and expand it to challenge stereotypes for people of all genders to reach their full potential.”

This year’s theme “I am somebody” will be explored through art, dance, theater, music, findings from the Sexual Literacy Study, monologues submitted to The Vagina Project, DSU Secrets and workshops.

The project episodes will be presented on Monday and Tuesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on campus. Admission is free but $5 donations are requested.

In posts to the The Vagina Project Facebook event page Wednesday, Larsen-Rife anticipated the following schedule:

Monday: Let’s talk about sex; masculinity; art reception and refreshments, “I am Somebody” monologues; porn panel; and workshops.

Tuesday: Attachment and relationships; dance, intermission and theater performance; Robyn Beaudreau; and workshops.

The event will conclude with a discussion.

Event details

What: “The Vagina Project: I am somebody”

When: Monday and Tuesday, March 21 and 22, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Delores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center, 255 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: Free, $5 donation requested.

More information: The Vagina Project Facebook page

