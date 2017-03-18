Prep softball: Busy day as S. Utah teams play 13 games

File photo by Kevin Luthy

ST. GEORGE – Every Region 9 team was in action Friday except for Hurricane. All collected at least one win except for the Lady Flyers. The young Dixie squad played well however, even in their mercy-rule loss in the late game. Below are game summaries of Friday’s action:

Salem Hills 14, Dixie 9

The Lady Flyers lost their first game after taking an early 7-1 lead. The lead slowly diminished through a series of miscues and timely hitting by the Lady Skyhawks.

The score stayed close until the fifth inning, when Salem Hills collected five runs on four hits and four Dixie errors.

“We did a lot of good things,” said Dixie head coach Dave Demas. “But we need to pay better attention to detail. It was the little things we were not doing that hurt us.”

Joslyn Bundy came in to relieve Kaylee Riding.

North Sanpete 13, Dixie 2

The night game was much different as North Sanpete put up seven runs in the first two innings while blanking the Lady Flyers. The Lady Hawks added one run in each of the next three innings. Dixie was able to extend the game on a two-run home run by Tanner Western in the bottom of the fifth. But the Hawks reciprocated in the sixth with a two-run shot of their own in a three-run inning to end the game in six.

“We are hitting the ball hard,” said Demas. “We are not striking out. We are putting the ball in play. Their hits were getting through, ours were not. But I am happy with our progress. We got some underclassmen playing really well. Unfortunately we left a lot of runners on base tonight.”

Bundy again relieved Riding and pitched most of the game. Offensively, Kylee Tiffany, Breezie Brinkerhoff and Courtney McArthur all collected multiple hits.

Snow Canyon 15, Highland 0

The Lady Warriors trounced Highland in the late morning game. Snow Canyon scored six in the first inning and 14 in the first three while shutting down the Lady Rams.

Payten Jensen got the shutout no-hitter from the circle, pitching four innings before the mercy rule took effect. She struck out 10 of the 12 batters she faced.

Taylor Gunn and Camryn Johnson led the team with three hits apiece. Johnson also had four RBIs. Natalie Gunn, Megan Rodgers and Alex Deming also had multiple hits.

South Summit 9, Snow Canyon 3

Snow Canyon fell to a disciplined South Summit team that only allowed the Lady Warriors three runs on five hits. Johnson and Courtney Averett both collected two hits, but the rest of the team managed only one hit in 19 at-bats.

Jensen pitched the game, giving up nine runs (four earned) on 11 hits, striking out six.

Snow Canyon 11, Beaver 0

The Lady Warriors put up 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings to mercy rule Beaver High School. Natalie Gunn led the team with three hits. Preslee Gates and Abi Farrer also had multiple hits for the game.

Johnson got the win from the circle. She pitched six innings in the shutout, striking out five and scattering five hits.

Snow Canyon 10, Duchesne 0

Snow Canyon got its second win of the day by mercy rule with another shutout. Johnson again pitched this time, only allowing one hit and striking out nine. Johnson also led the team with three hits and four RBIs. Natalie Gunn and Farrer both had two hits.

For the day, the Lady Warriors went 3-1. They improved their record to 4-3. They will play two games Saturday, both against Nevada teams. They will face Lincoln County at 11:15 a.m., then they will play Boulder City at 1:30 p.m.

Cedar 10, Springville 5

The Lady Reds scored five runs late in the game to pull out the win against Springville. Bryton Holyoak was the winning pitcher. Dream Weaver went 5 for 5 at the plate with two doubles. Allie Meisner also hit two doubles. Cedar improved to 4-4. The Lady Reds will play at Payson Saturday at 11 a.m.

Desert Hills 18, Duchesne 0

The early game for the Lady Thunder only went two and a half innings as Desert Hills crossed the 15-run differential plateau. The Thunder squeezed in 24 at bats in the two innings they batted. Megan Wiscombe, Sophie Wilcox and Kylie Bowler all collected multiple hits. Katelyn Philips led the team with four RBIs. Wilcox had a home run for the second day in a row.

Bri St. Clair got the win from the circle, striking out eight of the 11 batters she faced, giving up one hit and one walk.

Desert Hills 4, Boulder City 3

It is not often that the Lady Thunder have to dig their way out of a deficit, but against Boulder City they did it twice. The Lady Eagles scored two in the first inning. Desert Hills was unable to match it until the fifth, putting up two of its own.

In the top of the sixth, BCHS added another run to take a 3-2 lead. The Thunder responded in the bottom of the seventh with two runs to get the win.

All four runs were batted in by Katelyn Philips, who went 3 for 4 at the plate. St. Clair and Savannah Wright also had multiple hits. St Clair gave up three runs (all earned) on five hits and struck out nine to get the win.

Desert Hills 7, Orem 1

The Lady Thunder scored three runs in the fifth inning to get some separation from Orem. Going into the fifth, they held a slight 2-1 advantage. They added one more insurance run in each of the last two innings.

Wilcox and Ashlee File had three hits apiece to lead the team. St. Clair had two hits. St. Clair pitched the full seven innings, yielding only two hits and one run (not earned). She struck out 13 batters.

Desert Hills went 3-0 on the day to remain undefeated at 9-0. Saturday, the Thunder will play Highland at 9 a.m. They will end the day with a 3:45 p.m. matchup against Lincoln County (Nev.).

Pine View 17, Parowan 4

Millard 8, Pine View 5

Moapa Valley v. Pine View

Pine View got its first win of the season over Parowan. The Lady Panthers currently sit at 1-3. Saturday, they play Bonneville at 9 a.m. They will finish the day with an afternoon game against Altamont at 1:30 p.m.

