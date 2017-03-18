Prep soccer: Warriors continue to shine in shutout of Cyprus

Snow Canyon vs. Cyprus, Soccer, St. George, Utah, Mar. 18, 2017, | Photo by Kevin Luthy, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – It’s early, to be sure, but this Snow Canyon team may be putting a special season together. Facing tough opponents this preseason, the Warriors are 4-1 and have given up just two goals in five matches.

Saturday morning pitted Snow Canyon against the 4A Cyprus Pirates with the Warriors posting another shutout in the 2-0 victory. That’s the third SC shutout of the season.

Snow Canyon scored a goal in each half to claim the victory.

Warriors head coach Marc Wittwer was happy with the way the team played, especially after the loss to Copper Hills Thursday.

“It was good to get the win,” he said. “We didn’t play great today, but we got the win. Cyprus was better than we anticipated. We weren’t at our best.”

Ben Kemp and Richard Vichi were the goal scorers for the team.

“Ben scored on a header off a throw in. The second goal was a fantastic goal,” Wittwer said. “Vichi had an opportunity on the sideline. He almost took it the whole length of the field and scored a goal.”

Defensively, Wittwer was pleased with the back line and keepers Quinn Hargis and Austin Mild, who split the keeper duties and the shutout.

“Defense played well,” Wittwer said. “Our guys on the back line are Adrian Torres, Avery Schmutz, Kadin Dorius and Cameron Morris. The four of them played well as a unit. We were happy to get the shutout.”

Snow Canyon will play a surging Canyon View squad next on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

“It’s our last preseason game,” Wittwer said. “For us, it’s not so much preparing for that game, but for region. It will be our last opportunity to prepare for region. They’ll come after us hard. It will be a good game, but it’s a preparation game.”

Canyon View 2, Cedar 1

Canyon View finished the Region 9 trifecta by beating Cedar 2-1 Saturday.

The teams were tied 1-1 at the half, but the Falcons found a way to get another goal to secure the win.

Canyon View’s Bo Coats and Dallen Duncan scored the goals for the Falcons, while Jaden Carver scored the goal for Cedar.

Next up for Canyon View is another Region 9 match against Snow Canyon Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Cedar will also play Snow Canyon next on Friday at 4 p.m.

So far this season, Canyon View has played five matches vs. Region 9 teams, winning three, including a season split with rival Cedar. Dixie also beat the Falcons, but CV defeated Desert Hills and Pine View.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.