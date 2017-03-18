Letter to the Editor: Animal cruelty must end

Sage the cat. Undated | Photo courtesy of China Rose, St. George News

OPINION — It’s hard to imagine the pain and suffering Sage (the cat) endured. Like children and the elderly, animals are among the most vulnerable among us and we have a moral obligation to protect them from harm. Not only was Sage harmed, she was tortured.

Studies over the last 20 years evaluating the relationship between animal abuse, interpersonal abuse, criminal and deviant behavior found that those who perpetrate this kind of “hands-on abuse” are the ones most likely to abuse and torture humans and engage in other criminal behaviors. Make no mistake, the person or persons who perpetrated this heinous assault are likely to have committed other crimes and will likely do so in the future.

And somehow there are those who will dismiss this act of violence believing it is OK to harm outdoor cats. Perhaps because a cat may wander onto their property or they believe cats are responsible for “decimating” bird populations. The reality is that bird populations are declining from human activity due to loss of habitat as well as other actions.

Cases like this and recent incidents of animal cruelty in Washington County should serve as important reminders to all of us that there is no excuse or justification for animal cruelty — ever.

Inflicting pain and suffering on innocent animals is an unconscionable act of violence that is clearly linked to human violence and criminal behavior.

We have a moral obligation to end animal abuse and in doing so we have the opportunity to make our society safer for all of us.

1. Flynn CP. (2011). Examining the links between animal abuse and human violence. “Crime Law Soc Change,” (55), 453-68.

2. Biology and behavior of the cat. Alley Cat Allies, Research Fact Sheet, 2011.

3. The human impact on our environment. Alley Cat Allies, Fast Facts, 2011.

Submitted by JUDITH FIGLO, Hurricane

