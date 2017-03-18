Classical pianist Michael Tilley brings entertaining performance to Springdale

Pianist Michael Tilley will be in concert March 25 in Springdale. Undated | Artist portrait courtesy of Zarts, piano stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A “classical piano concert with variety” is how Zion Canyon Arts and Humanities Council describes an upcoming performance by accomplished musician Michael Tilley.

Tilley will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale, including numbers from Chopin and Schubert; the “Flight of the Bumblebee” and “Star Wars”; the 1920s swing of Gershwin; and the jazzy blues of “Sweet Lorraine” by Art Tatum.

“Prepare to be thoroughly entertained by this very accomplished and talented musician,” Z-Arts news release states.

Tilley’s career and background are just as varied as his performance program, reflecting his stated belief: “It’s all just one great continuum of music to me.”

As an undergraduate, Tilley earned bachelor’s degrees in piano and molecular biology – he was pre-med. But, he said, he felt “called” to music and earned his Master in collaborative piano. In college, he played with the rock band Moonshine Moses. He has performed with Argentine tango groups for over a decade, worked in opera and musical theater, including rock and world music. He has arranged and orchestrated a rock opera, directed and conducted shows and orchestras across the county.

Tilley also teaches. As a vocal coach, he helps students improve their language and style and he is clinical assistant professor at the Illinois School of Music, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Students of Springdale Elementary School will be treated to a piano demonstration from Tilley Friday at 10 a.m.

Tilley’s performance, brought by Z-Arts, and educational outreach are underwritten by the Utah Division of Arts and Museums, with funding from the state of Utah and the National Endowment for the Arts, and by the Western States Arts Federation.

Event details

What: Piano Concert with Michael Tilley presented by Z-Arts.

When: Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Boulevard in Springdale

Cost: $10 for Z-Arts members, $15 for nonmembers; admission by cash or check at the door.

More information: Click here or call 435-772-3434 extension 313

