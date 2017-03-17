August 31, 1948 — March 13, 2017

Walter Thomas Porter Durrant (Tom), age 68, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017. He was born Aug. 31, 1948, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Thomas Porter Durrant and Marilyn Jane Minor Durrant.

Tom married his high school sweetheart, Wendy Lynne Burrows, Sept. 16, 1967, in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He moved to St. George with his family in 1955. Previous to that time, Tom lived in the copper mining town of Bingham, Utah. He was the second of four children: Grace, Tom, Myron and Debbie.

Tom’s parents owned Dixie Photo Shop on Tabernacle Street. He grew up working and helping his dad at the photo shop. He attended West Elementary, Dixie High School and Dixie College.

Tom earned his livelihood as a businessman, entrepreneur and realtor. Short Stop Markets, Timesavers Video, Desert Ice, Robin Hood’s Storehouse, Mountain View Water, U.S. Snow and Certified Marketing are some of his ventures. He enjoyed working hard.

His family was his greatest joy, and he loved when they could all gather and be together.

He enjoyed fishing, visiting Pig Creek at Oak Grove, gardening and photography, and he loved the artwork of his grandchildren. He seemed to prefer work to leisure. He had a strong testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a man who stood up for – and looked out for – those in need. He was a forgiver and a true friend.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy, St. George and family; their five children: Thomas (Tiffany) Durrant of St. George, Robyn (Nathan) Fawson of Iola, Kansas, Ryan (Adrianne) Durrant of Highland, Utah, Cindy (Charles) Pulver of St. George and Michael Durrant of St. George; 19 grandchildren: Tawni (Jeffrey), Tavish (Bianca), Alexa (Tanner), Talon, Isaiah, Savannah, Brookelynn, Elijah, Trey, Bridger, Charles, Brynn, Keira, Madisen, Sawyer, Mosiah, Mya, Brya and Everly; great-grandson Cyrus Wesley; 2 sisters: Grace Mann of St. George and Debra (Lynn) Judd of St. George; brother Myron (Lori) Durrant of St. George; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Monday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at the St. George East Stake Center, 449 S 300 W, St. George, Utah (across from the Temple).

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 19, 4-6 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St., St. George, Utah, and on Monday, prior to services, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center.

Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank those that provided special care: his wonderful doctors and nurses, DRMC, Dixie Dialysis, Applegate Hospice and Bella Terra St. George, for their kind and attentive care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign the Tom Durrant guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.