University and high schools bring new concert, ‘From Classics to Chaos’

SUU's Adam Lambert conducting the Wind Symphony.

CEDAR CITY — For the first time in the history of Southern Utah University’s College of Performing and Visual Arts, its music department will be partnering with Cedar High School and Canyon View High School bands to present “From Classics to Chaos.”

The concert will be held in the Heritage Center Theater Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The Department of Music hopes to make this an annual event, the university’s news release said. It will join the Piano Monster Concert and High School Honor Band Concert in providing community members more opportunities to collaborate with the university.

“The concert will be a first for us, as we will be sharing the stage with bands from Cedar and Canyon View high schools,” SUU’s Director of Bands Adam Lambert said. “‘Fairest of the Fair’ by John Philip Sousa will be the grand finale. Both Cedar High School, under the direction of Steve Shirts, and Canyon View High School, directed by David Jordan, have excellent band programs. It will be a privilege to perform with them.”

SUU students benefit from collaborating with musicians of all levels. Students learn how to mentor those musicians who are younger and grow as they rehearse with their peers and professionals.

“Those moments when the band feels so connected and the feeling that we sounded truly professional inspires me to try harder to achieve those moments,” junior Shianne Ogzewalla said. “It truly makes us play better to look out and not only see our family and friends in the audience but also members of the community who came to hear us play not because they know any of us, but because they just genuinely enjoy music. It’s a thing that connects us all.”

Event details

What: “Classics to Chaos” musical concert

When: Monday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah University Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City

Cost: $10 adults, $5 students and children. SUU faculty, staff and students are free. Tickets can be purchased the night of the concert or at online here.

