Unbound and upcycled, library calls for contest entries

This 2016 photo, "Dictionary Plant" was created from an old book and entered in the Washington County Library's upcycle book art contest. Washington County, Utah, 2016 | Photo courtesy of Washington County Library System, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In celebration of National Library Week theme “Libraries Transform,” the Washington County Library is sponsoring its second community upcycled book art contest.

The library invites people of all ages to show their creativity in recycling and re-imagining old books. See images of entries from last year’s contest included with this report.

Washington County residents ages 5 through 105 are asked to find an old discarded book, unleash their imagination and transform the book into a one-of-a-kind piece of art.

Entries will be judged on originality, technique and theme in the following age groups: children, 5-12; teens, 13-18; and adults, 19 and older.

The winners in each age group will win a gift card and a ribbon.

Need a book for your project? Pick up a free recycled book at your library branch. Entries can be submitted to your local branch on March 30 and 31.

Judging will be held April 1.

All entries will be on display at Washington County’s library branches throughout April.

Information and entry forms can be found online or by calling Michelle Clements at telephone 435-634-5737.

