Trang Phan

November 17, 1939 — March 15, 2017

Trang V. Phan, 77, passed away March 15, 2017, in St. George, Utah. He was born Nov. 17, 1939, in Vietnam to Chanh T. Do and Dinh V. Phan. He married Hong T. Doan. They were married in Vietnam on April 7, 1969.

Trang was raised in Cai Be, Vietnam. After graduating from the Navy Academy of the Republic of Vietnam (De Nhi Song Nam, Khoa 15), he served in the Navy as a Commanding Officer. In 1982, Trang fled Vietnam with his family by boat to seek freedom and a better life for his family. In 1984, Trang and his family came to the United States and resided in California.

Trang was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed his every moment with his family, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed learning immensely, particularly reading books about mathematics, physics and science. During his free time, he enjoyed playing the piano and creating video graphics.

He is survived by his wife, Hong Doan; children: Taylor (Robert) Winston of Fairfield, California; Dewey Phan (Diane Nguyen) of San Diego, California; Kristen (Gino Le) Phan of St. George, Utah; and Summer (Michael) Takeuchi of Livermore, California; grandchildren: Denny Phan, Cynthia Lac, Britney Le, Sean Le, Meiko Winston, Zachary Takeuchi, Jake Takeuchi, and Jasmine Phan; sisters: Huong T. Phan and Hoa T. Phan; brothers: Duong B. Phan, Hung V. Phan and Phong D. Phan.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah.

Visitations will be held Friday, March 17 , from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, March 18 , and Sunday, March 19, from 5-7 p.m. at the Mortuary.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary.