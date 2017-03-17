BYU football holding practice, Fan Fest at Dixie High today

Toledo vs. BYU, Provo, Utah, Sept. 30, 2006 | Photo by BYU Photo

ST. GEORGE – Join the BYU football team in St. George on Friday, March 17, for a mix of spring football, fan festivities and abundant sunshine.

The Cougars will conduct one of their 15 spring practice sessions in St. George at Dixie High School on March 17. The practice begins at 3:30 p.m. MDT and is open to the public.

Fans will have the opportunity to not only see the team practice, but also meet the players and coaches and participate in other fan activities.

A BYU Fan Fest will be held in conjunction with the team’s visit to St. George. Open to all Cougar fans, the Fan Fest gets underway at 3 p.m. at Dixie High School and includes a meet-and-greet with the football team following practice from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

BYU’s football season kicks off Aug. 26 at home against Portland State. The Cougars finished last season 9-4 and won five straight games to close out the year, including a 24-21 Poinsettia Bowl victory over Wyoming.

