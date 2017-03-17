Letter to the Editor: Border adjustment tax will raise my grocery bill

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION — After all the promises by our elected officials to help working Americans, their solution is to raise prices on the everyday items we buy. We need tax reform that will ensure our economy grows and creates more jobs, not create higher prices for consumers.

You don’t need to be an economist to understand that a border adjustment tax on imports will ultimately be passed on to consumers. It means higher prices on groceries, gas, medicine and clothing. Many working families could be paying up to $1,700 more per year for these basic needs. That’s a rough hit that Utah families can’t afford.

As a struggling middle-class worker, I certainly don’t expect immediate change and I’m not looking for handouts. But please don’t make life harder on us by making our basic needs more expensive. I encourage Sen. Hatch to oppose this misguided tax policy and protect Utahns’ household budgets.

Submitted by SUZANNE GLEED, Lehi.

