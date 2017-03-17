Bicyclist allegedly runs red light, collides with truck

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A bicyclist was sent to the hospital Thursday night after he failed to stop at a red light and collided with a truck, police said.

St. George Police responded to the incident at the intersection of St. George Boulevard and 400 East at approximately 9:20 p.m.

The bicyclist was westbound on St. George Boulevard as he approached the intersection where the driver of a GMC Sierra pickup truck on 400 East was about to go north through the intersection, St. George Police Sgt. Choli Ence said.

“The northbound 400 East traffic had a green light and started to proceed through the intersection,” Ence said. “At the same time, the bicyclist hit the truck.”

The bicyclist was moderately injured in the collision, Ence said, and was transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance service.

The bicyclist was reportedly not using any lights on his bike at the time of the crash.

“The bicyclist was cited for failure to obey a traffic signal,” Ence said.

The scene was quickly cleared with minimal traffic impairment.

St. George Fire Department also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews