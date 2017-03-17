July 20, 1946 — March 5, 2017

Bob Kowalski passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017, from heart complications. Bob was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, and married Karen Hand in August 1967. Bob and Karen were to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in August this year. They had just renewed their marriage vows last Sunday.

Bob is survived by his wife Karen, his two daughters Christine and Michelle, and her husband Tony Acosta, his grandsons Joshua Kowalski and Freddie Crosthwaithe, one great-grandson, Freddie Crosthwaite, his sister Charlotte Kujawinski, and his brothers Donnie and Jerry Kowalski.

Bob was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services

Mass and services were held Wednesday at St. George Catholic Church in St. George, including Rosary beforehand and lunch afterward.

Interment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Bodega Bay, California, at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.