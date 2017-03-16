Prep softball: Wilcox, St. Clair lead the way in D-Hills win

Desert Hills vs. South Summit, Softball, St. George, Utah, Mar. 16, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Desert Hills stayed undefeated with a big win over South Summit Thursday at DHHS, while Hurricane had its final Region 9 tuneup, falling to North Sanpete in a game riddled with miscues. Below are summaries of Thursday’s action:

Desert Hills 8, South Summit 2

Desert Hills pitcher Bri St. Clair gave up a first-inning, two-run home run to the Lady Wildcats’ Hannah Peterson. Instead of rocking the Thunder junior, the blast only seemed to intensify her focus. South Summit was unable to plate any more runs the rest of the game. The Lady Thunder gave her plenty of run support, scoring eight runs in six innings.

“That is why she is so good,” said Desert Hills head coach Kacee McArther. “Whenever batters get big hits against her, she gets angry. When she gets angry, she focuses more and plays with more intensity.”

St. Clair pitched the complete game, striking out 13 and allowing six hits. She has collected the win (6-0) in each of Desert Hills’ games this year.

After that first inning shot, Desert Hills put up a run in the first. Riley Stookey got aboard. Sophie Wilcox then sacrifice-bunted. Stookey rounded second on the play and without slowing, headed to third. The throw from first to third went high and Stookey advanced home.

“I rounded second and with the bunt play on, their third baseman had charged the play, leaving the base open,” said Stookey. “I knew it would be a difficult play to cover. The overthrow was a bonus.”

The score remained 2-1 until the bottom of the third, when the Thunder rallied. Kailee Milne drew a walk to start the inning. Kylie Bowler then got aboard by beating out the throw on a well-laid bunt. St. Clair loaded the bases with a walk. Stookey hit into a fielder’s choice at home. Wilcox and Meg Wiscombe got consecutive RBIs with the next two at-bats before South Summit could get out of the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Morgan Rosemeyer got aboard with a single to right field. Two batters later, Kylie Bowler doubled in Quincey Staheli, who had entered the game as a pinch runner for Rosemeyer.

In the fifth inning, Wilcox matched Peterson’s two-run shot. She knocked a 3-2 pitch over the left-center fence.

“It was a full count, so I was protecting the plate,” said Wilcox. “But then I think she missed. I think she intended to throw it outside, but it came right down the middle. I knew as soon as I hit it that it was gone.”

Wilcox was not done. St. Clair and Stookey got aboard in the sixth. Then they both advanced on a wild pitch. Wilcox then hit a line-drive double to score both runners.

“They had a different pitcher,” said Wilcox. “I fouled a couple of line drives first, trying to adjust to her pitching style. Then I got a hold of one and was lucky to stretch it into a double.”

In the top of the seventh, St. Clair struck out two before getting a pop out to end the game.

Desert Hills moves to 6-0. The Thunder will play in the 2A-3A Preview with three games Friday. DH plays Duchesne at 11:15 a.m. At 1:30 p.m., they face Orem. At 6 p.m., they will play Boulder City (Nev.). South Summit falls to 2-2.

North Sanpete 13, Hurricane 5

North Sanpete used a big third inning to put the game out of reach for the Lady Tigers. NSHS put up seven runs in the stanza en route to the 13-5 win.

Hurricane had 10 hits including multiple hits from Heather Stout, Abbie Elison and Jaiden Smith. Hayley Teta took the loss from the circle. Teta pitched the complete game, but only two of the 13 runs North Sanpete put across were earned. Hurricane was plagued by 11 errors.

The Lady Tigers fall to 2-3-2 with the loss. Their next action will be the start of their Region 9 schedule with a trip to Pine View on March 30. North Sanpete moves to 2-1.

